U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division pose for a group photo on a Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9393474
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-AU112-1121
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
