Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan, left, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jose Velazquez, a logistics specialist, both with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate the Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. Mocan is a native of Alaska. Velazquez is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9393477
    VIRIN: 251022-M-AU112-1124
    Resolution: 7999x5335
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    Lethality
    Ready to Fight
    Drone Warfare
    3rd Marine Division
    Mission Master

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download