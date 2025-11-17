VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, pose with members from Vandenberg’s 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 30th Force Support Squadron after receiving special recognition for their ongoing contributions for the development and maintenance of the installation during a commander’s all-call held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025. The team was recognized for improving installation readiness, directly contributing to Vandenberg winning the 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)