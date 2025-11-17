Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, pose with members from Vandenberg’s 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 30th Force Support Squadron after receiving special recognition for their ongoing contributions for the development and maintenance of the installation during a commander’s all-call held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025. The team was recognized for improving installation readiness, directly contributing to Vandenberg winning the 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9393303
    VIRIN: 250923-X-DW038-1003
    Resolution: 4443x3174
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence
    VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    All-Call
    space force
    CINC Award
    air force
    military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download