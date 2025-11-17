VSFB earns DOW USSF 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, SLD 30 operations deputy commander, Col. Lawrence Smith, SLD 30 deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, receive the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025. The award earned by team Vandenberg was for improving installation readiness, accompanied by a congratulatory letter from President and Commander in Chief Donald Trump. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)