    Huron Harbor West Pier Repair [Image 5 of 7]

    Huron Harbor West Pier Repair

    HURON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District is making repairs to Huron Harbor's West Pier to ensure visitors and members of the community continue to have this great place to walk and enjoy the waterfront, Huron, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2025.
    USACE is committed to providing repairs that will protect this pier that was originally constructed in 1901. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9392846
    VIRIN: 251005-A-VR700-1006
    Resolution: 5360x3545
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: HURON, OHIO, US
    This work, Huron Harbor West Pier Repair [Image 7 of 7], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

