Century-Old Huron Pier Gets $3.5 Million Overhaul

Photo By Andre Hampton | The Buffalo District is making repairs to Huron Harbor's West Pier to ensure visitors and members of the community continue to have this great place to walk and enjoy the waterfront, Huron, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2025. USACE is committed to providing repairs that will protect this pier that was originally constructed in 1901. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

HURON, Ohio — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first performed work at Huron Harbor in 1906, widening the pier from 120 feet to 180 feet to accommodate the larger vessels that drove industry and the local economy. Today, more than a century later, major repairs are underway to ensure the harbor continues to function safely and reliably.

Repairs to significantly deteriorated sections of the pier are required to protect the harbor, shoreline, and river channel and to maintain safe navigation for both commercial and recreational vessels. Recent inspections revealed deterioration of the original timber crib structure below the waterline, along with sub-surface voids and concrete loss. The Corps has modified its planned work to ensure all areas of deterioration are addressed. The current work on the pier, costing approximately $3.5 million, will increase the structure’s strength and extend its service life well into the future.

The first phase of construction started in August 2025 and will continue through December, weather permitting. The following and final phase will resume in June 2026 with completion anticipated for fall 2026. Although Huron has not received commercial traffic in recent years, the harbor remains heavily used by recreational vessels of all sizes. First authorized in 1905, the pier has long exceeded its intended design life. Officials say repairing the pier will ensure visitors and the Huron community continue to enjoy a safe and accessible place to walk, fish, sail and experience the waterfront.

The Huron pier also serves as a popular recreational walkway leading to the historic Huron Harbor Lighthouse, built in 1939. The structure was one of the first lighthouses on Lake Erie to feature an electrically powered beacon to aid maritime navigation.