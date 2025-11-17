Huron West Pier Repairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Buffalo District is making repairs to Huron Harbor's West Pier to ensure visitors and members of the community continue to have this great place to walk and enjoy the waterfront, Huron, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2025.

USACE is committed to providing repairs that will protect this pier that was originally constructed in 1901. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)