ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC

U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command leadership, along with 148th Space Operations Squadron and 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron leadership pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025. The Air National Guard covered space missions will transition to SpOC on Oct. 1, 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)