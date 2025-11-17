ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, right, shakes hands with Col. Nathan Foss, 195th Operations Group commander during a site visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025. Miller visited the 148th Space Operations Squadron, a California Air National Guard unit tasked with the mission of satellite command and control. During his visit, he was briefed on the ANG's covered missions transition plan as they pass operations to the USSF. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)