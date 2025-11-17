Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, right, shakes hands with Col. Nathan Foss, 195th Operations Group commander during a site visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025. Miller visited the 148th Space Operations Squadron, a California Air National Guard unit tasked with the mission of satellite command and control. During his visit, he was briefed on the ANG's covered missions transition plan as they pass operations to the USSF. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9392603
    VIRIN: 250905-X-IT855-1001
    Resolution: 5124x3409
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC
    ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC
    ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    SPOC
    148th Space Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download