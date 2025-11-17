U.S. Space Force Maj. Rachel Alessi, 4th Space Operations Squadron deputy commander, explains satellite operations to Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, right, during a site visit at Vandenburg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025. Miller visited from Peterson SFB, Colo., to learn about how Air National Guard responsibility of covered space missions will transfer to the USSF. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9392619
|VIRIN:
|250905-X-IT855-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG covered space mission transfer to SpOC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.