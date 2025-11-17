Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans honored with a commemorative coin from the NEX [Image 10 of 11]

    Veterans honored with a commemorative coin from the NEX

    MILTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    For the ninth year in a row, NEX locations around the world presented veterans with a limited edition commemorative coin on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. In total, over 18,000 coins were given to veterans in honor of their service in the U.S. military. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:43
    Location: MILTON, FLORIDA, US
    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

