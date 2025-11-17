Veterans honored with a commemorative coin from the NEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For the ninth year in a row, NEX locations around the world presented veterans with a limited edition commemorative coin on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. In total, over 18,000 coins were given to veterans in honor of their service in the U.S. military. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)