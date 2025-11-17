Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madyson Hodges, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, backs up a dignified transfer van into the departures section bay at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Vehicle preparations ensure dignified transfers are conducted with precision and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
