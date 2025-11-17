Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madyson Hodges, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, backs up a dignified transfer van into the departures section bay at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Vehicle preparations ensure dignified transfers are conducted with precision and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9391855
    VIRIN: 251114-F-UK538-1129
    Resolution: 7470x5266
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

