Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandra Urquieta, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, removes lint from a U.S. flag using tape at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)