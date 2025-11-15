Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandra Urquieta, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, removes lint from a U.S. flag using tape at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9391853
    VIRIN: 251114-F-UK538-1010
    Resolution: 6375x5033
    Size: 13.31 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care
    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care
    Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download