U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandra Urquieta, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, removes lint from a U.S. flag using tape at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9391853
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-UK538-1010
|Resolution:
|6375x5033
|Size:
|13.31 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
This work, Honoring the Fallen Through Precision and Care [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.