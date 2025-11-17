National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Terry Saul, right, with the National Guard Bureau speaks with Soldiers patrolling Union Station during a visit with Joint Task Force--District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)