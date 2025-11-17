Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, left, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, Brig. Gen. Robin Hoeflein and Col. Terry Saul, National Guard Bureau, speak with Soldiers patrolling Union Station during a visit with Joint Task Force--District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 9391754
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-MF120-1566
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Bureau visits D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory
    National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download