National Guard Bureau visit D.C. Armory

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, right, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard shows Brig. Gen. Robin Hoeflein, left and Col. Terry Saul, National Guard Bureau, the Logistics Support Area during a visit to the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)