    U.S. Navy Seabees Build Underwater Readiness with Moroccan Partners [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Seabees Build Underwater Readiness with Moroccan Partners

    MOROCCO

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 work together to conduct an underwater inspection with Royal Moroccan Navy divers in Casablanca, Morocco, Aug. 22, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9391378
    VIRIN: 250822-N-XT273-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 503.33 KB
    Location: MA
    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees Build Underwater Readiness with Moroccan Partners [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

