U.S. Navy Seabees Build Underwater Readiness with Moroccan Partners

U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 work together to conduct an underwater inspection with Royal Moroccan Navy divers in Casablanca, Morocco, Aug. 22, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.