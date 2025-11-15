U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 work together to conduct an underwater inspection with Royal Moroccan Navy divers in Casablanca, Morocco, Aug. 22, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 03:45
|Photo ID:
|9391376
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-XT273-1019
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|MA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees Build Underwater Readiness with Moroccan Partners [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.