15th MEU Coordinates Blood Drive During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kylie Clark, a hospital corpsman with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, checks on Marines and Sailors during a life-saving blood drive Nov. 14, 2025, at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, while supporting ongoing foreign disaster relief operations in the Catanadunes region. The blood drive was coordinated by the 15th MEU with the Philippines Department of Pathology and Laboratories and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center to collect fresh blood from Marines and Sailors to support Philippine citizens affected by Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)