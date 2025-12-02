15th MEU Organizes Blood Drive, Valkyrie Training Amid Philippines Typhoon Disaster Relief Operations to Bolster Relief Efforts

Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Cox | A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Cox | A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, donates blood at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025 as part of a life-saving blood drive during foreign disaster relief operations ongoing in the Catanduanes region. The blood drive was coordinated by the 15th MEU with the Philippines Department of Pathology and Laboratories and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center to collect fresh blood from Marines and Sailors to support Philippine citizens affected by Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox) see less | View Image Page

CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines (Nov. 18, 2025) – U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit coordinated with Philippine medical professionals to organize a life-saving blood drive at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, on Nov. 14, during the height of activity while supporting foreign disaster relief operations in the Philippines after two consecutive typhoons.

Following the destruction caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi and Super Typhoon Fung-Wong and at the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. military units led by the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade supported the U.S. Department of State’s relief efforts. Working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines, they transported10,000 family food packs from Nov. 13-15 aboard U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force aircraft operating from Clark Air Base on Luzon Island to Virac Airport in the affected Catanduanes region.

The blood drive was organized rapidly, supported by seven U.S. Navy medical personnel with the 15th MEU, alongside 23 personnel from the Philippines Department of Pathology and Laboratories and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center. In total, they collected 26 pints of blood from Marines and Sailors of 15th MEU and 3d MEB working at their operations center. The donated blood was then screened and shipped by the AFP directly to areas of the Philippines with the most need.

"The need for blood is always critical after a natural disaster," said U.S. Navy Lt. Hannah Skillman, the 15th MEU surgeon. "Working with our Philippine partners was very rewarding. Their efforts are what enabled us to collect so many blood donations quickly that day and have it sent to where it’s most needed.”

Assessing an opportunity enhance bilateral training and interoperability, the 15th MEU’s Navy medical team also hosted a Valkyrie training demonstration immediately following the blood drive.

"We saw this blood drive as an opportunity not only to help our Filipino brothers and sisters in need but also to provide an invaluable training event that will enhance our shared medical capabilities in the future," said U.S. Navy Lt. Lazarus Gonzalez, the 15th MEU’s medical planner, who organized the drive and Valkyrie demonstration.

In order to effectively demonstrate the Valkyrie program, the commanding officer of the 15th MEU, Col. Robb T. McDonald, along with Sgt. Maj. Trevor Goff, the 15th MEU’s senior enlisted advisor, volunteered as the two donors for the Valkyrie training. They each had a pint of blood collected, which the AFP trainees then transfused back into their bodies to illustrate the effectiveness and safety of the process.

“Valkyrie empowers units to save lives, even when traditional medical infrastructure is compromised or not immediately available,” said Skillman. “Seeing the AFP medical personnel embrace this training was incredibly rewarding.”

The 23 Philippine medical personnel present learned to safely collect, screen, and immediately transfuse fresh whole blood from a donor to a patient. This skillset directly improves casualty care and combat readiness where traditional blood supply may not be available. The participants will now have the skills and knowledge to develop their own “walking blood bank” programs and provide critical care to those in need in any environment.

The rapid response in organizing the blood drive and Valkyrie training was a testament to the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines, underscoring the commitment to providing immediate relief to those in need as partners, friends, and Allies.

Following the success of the blood drive, the 15th MEU plans to coordinate additional drives and training opportunities with the AFP in the future as they continue their deployment as Marine Rotational-Force Southeast Asia.