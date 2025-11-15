Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Coordinates Blood Drive During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines [Image 1 of 10]

    15th MEU Coordinates Blood Drive During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Members with the Philippines Department of Pathology and Laboratories and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center prepare to conduct a life-saving blood drive Nov. 14, 2025, at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, to support ongoing foreign disaster relief operations in the Catanadunes region. The blood drive was coordinated by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to collect fresh blood from Marines and Sailors to support Philippine citizens affected by Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
