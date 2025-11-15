349th Air Mobility Wing Leadership Serves Holiday Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Joe G. Gonzalez, 349th Air Mobility Wing Command Chief, happily warms up flat bread for Airmen at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis AFB, Calif., Nov. 15, 2025. Commanders, first sergeants and other senior leaders served Thanksgiving lunch to Airmen and new recruits for the drill weekend. (U.S. Air Force photos by Lt. Col.. Samuel Lee)