    349th Air Mobility Wing Leadership Serves Holiday Lunch [Image 5 of 5]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Samuel Lee 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Col. Jennifer A. Fiederer,. 349th Air Mobility Wing Deputy Commander, runs the pizza station for Airmen at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis AFB, Calif., Nov. 15, 2025. Commanders, first sergeants and other senior leaders served Thanksgiving lunch to Airmen and new recruits for the drill weekend. (U.S. Air Force photos by Lt. Col. Samuel Lee)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 18:52
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Travis AFB
    AFRC
    349 AMW
    4 AF
    serving airmen
    thanksgiving

