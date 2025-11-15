New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, right, accepts the 38th Aerial Port Squadron guidon from Col. Whitney Lee, left, 315th Mission Support Group commander, as she assumes command of the unit during an assumption of command ceremony at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)