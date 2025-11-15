Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Commander Takes the Lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Commander Takes the Lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, right, accepts the 38th Aerial Port Squadron guidon from Col. Whitney Lee, left, 315th Mission Support Group commander, as she assumes command of the unit during an assumption of command ceremony at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9390446
    VIRIN: 251115-F-KB590-1033
    Resolution: 2296x3451
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Commander Takes the Lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Michella Stowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron
    New Commander Takes the Lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron
    New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New commander takes the lead at 38th Aerial Port Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial Port
    38 APS
    315 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download