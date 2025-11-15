New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 38th Aerial Port Squadron gather to welcome the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, during an assumption of command ceremony, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)