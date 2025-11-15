New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, who assumed command of the 38th Aerial Port Squadron, is pinned-on by her daughters and wife at an assumption of command ceremony, Nov. 15, 2025 at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 14:55
    Photo ID: 9390445
    VIRIN: 251115-F-KB590-1048
    Resolution: 3781x2497
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Aerial Port
    38 APS
    315 AW

