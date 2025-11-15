New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, who assumed command of the 38th Aerial Port Squadron, is pinned-on by her daughters and wife at an assumption of command ceremony, Nov. 15, 2025 at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)