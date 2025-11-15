Lt. Col. Jessica Rose, who assumed command of the 38th Aerial Port Squadron, is pinned-on by her daughters and wife at an assumption of command ceremony, Nov. 15, 2025 at the Air Base Commons, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Michella Stowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9390445
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-KB590-1048
|Resolution:
|3781x2497
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New commander takes the lead at the 38th Aerial Port Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Michella Stowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New commander takes the lead at 38th Aerial Port Squadron
No keywords found.