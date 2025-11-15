Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Land Forces Expansion Exercise 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Forward Land Forces Expansion Exercise 2025

    POLAND

    11.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Major Sean Leary, the Brigade Operations Officer, assigned to Hellhound Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Marne, meets with Polish allies at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 16, 2025. Leary was discussing the integration of communications systems between the U.S. and NATO allies ahead of the Forward Land Forces Expansion. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)

