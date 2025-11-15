Soldiers prepare for Forward Land Forces Expansion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Marne, unload a connex at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 16, 2025. The Soldiers were unloading sensitive gear to support M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle operations ahead of the Forward Land Forces Expansion. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)