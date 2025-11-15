Soldiers prepare for Forward Land Forces Expansion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Major Sean Leary, the Brigade S3 assigned to Hellhound Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Marne, meets with Polish allies at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 16, 2025. Leary was discussing the integration of communications systems between the U.S. and NATO allies ahead of the Forward Land Forces Expansion. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)