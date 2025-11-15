MADRID (Nov. 16, 2025) U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, U.S. Embassy Madrid, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, and National Support Element Madrid and their families hold the American flag during an NFL pre-game ceremony at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Nov. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9390374
|VIRIN:
|251116-N-NC885-1055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MADRID, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.