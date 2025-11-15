Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    MADRID, SPAIN

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    MADRID (Nov. 16, 2025) U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, U.S. Embassy Madrid, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, and National Support Element Madrid and their families hold the American flag during an NFL pre-game ceremony at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Nov. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9390373
    VIRIN: 251116-N-NC885-1090
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: MADRID, ES
    This work, U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Embassy
    Rota
    EUCOM
    NAVSTA
    NATO
    NFL

