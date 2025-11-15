U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MADRID (Nov. 16, 2025) U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, U.S. Embassy Madrid, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, and National Support Element Madrid and their families hold the American flag during an NFL pre-game ceremony at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Nov. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)