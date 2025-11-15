Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members Supporting Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members Supporting Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson speaks to reporters at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, during a press conference about ongoing foreign disaster relief operations in the Catanduanes region. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9390325
    VIRIN: 251115-M-AS577-1288
    Resolution: 7413x4944
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members Supporting Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3dMEB
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25
    TyphoonUwan
    ForeignDisasterRelief

