Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members Supporting Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Philippine Air Force Sgt. Billy Bulaklak, center, a forklift operator assigned to Clark Air Base Operations Squadron, poses for a photograph with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, left, and Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., after receiving recognition during foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. Bulaklak marshaled thousands of family food packs onto U.S. aircraft for transportation to follow-on locations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)