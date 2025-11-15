Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members Supporting Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., right, gives recognition to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Efrain Avila-Castro, a finance technician assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as part of a visit to Clark Air Base, Philippines, during foreign disaster relief operations Nov. 15, 2025. Avila-Castro operated outside of his military occupational specialty by maintaining accountability of the U.S. forces supporting disaster relief operations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Avila-Castro is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)