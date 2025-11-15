Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Vance 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Maj. Jase Blunt and civilian representatives from Non-Government Organizations (NGO’s) discuss logistics after a meeting inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 4, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ryan Vance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 9390232
    VIRIN: 251104-A-KE710-1177
    Resolution: 5879x3919
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOMCMCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download