U.S. Army Col. Matthew Molinski plans with a civilian representative from a non-government organization (NGO) after a meeting inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Oct. 31, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Vance)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9390230
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-KE710-1114
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.