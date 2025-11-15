A distinguished visitor takes notes during a meeting inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 1, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Vance)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9390231
|VIRIN:
|251101-A-KE710-1043
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.