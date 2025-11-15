U.S. Air Force Combat Camera

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg, a combat cameraman assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, documents training operations during an Air Force exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 13, 2025. Air Force Combat Camera is a specialized career responsible for capturing and preserving the Department of War’s most critical missions through photo, video, and multimedia documentation. Combat camera Airmen deploy worldwide to record real-time operations, humanitarian relief efforts, aerial missions, and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)