U.S. Air Force Combat Camera

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg, a combat cameraman assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, documents training operations during an Air Force exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 20, 2025. Air Force Combat Camera is a specialized career responsible for capturing and preserving the Department of War’s most critical missions through photo, video, and multimedia documentation. Combat camera Airmen deploy worldwide to record real-time operations, humanitarian relief efforts, aerial missions, and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 17:08
|Location:
|FT. KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
