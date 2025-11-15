Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg, a combat cameraman assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, documents training operations during an Air Force exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 17, 2025. Air Force Combat Camera is a specialized career responsible for capturing and preserving the Department of War’s most critical missions through photo, video, and multimedia documentation. Combat camera Airmen deploy worldwide to record real-time operations, humanitarian relief efforts, aerial missions, and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9390106
    VIRIN: 250317-F-IZ285-2015
    Resolution: 4729x3152
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: FT. KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Air Force Combat Camera [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

