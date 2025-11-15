Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 29 of 40]

    2024 Best Combat Camera Competition

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. service member judges the 2024 Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition, Fort Walker, Virginia, May 17, 2024. The Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual competition that evaluates the technical and tactical abilities of visual information service members across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9390057
    VIRIN: 240517-F-IZ285-1023
    Resolution: 5223x3475
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Photojournalism
    Military Photographer
    Spc. Hilda I. Clayton
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    2024 Best Combat Camera Competition

