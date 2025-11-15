2024 Best Combat Camera Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldiers face reflects in a window during the 2024 Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition, Fort Walker, Virginia, May 18, 2024. The Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual competition that evaluates the technical and tactical abilities of visual information service members across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)