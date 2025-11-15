A U.S. service member judges the 2024 Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition, Fort Walker, Virginia, May 17, 2024. The Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual competition that evaluates the technical and tactical abilities of visual information service members across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9390058
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-IZ285-1013
|Resolution:
|5374x3576
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.