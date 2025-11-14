USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor secures fuse panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dyson Williams secures a fuse panel in the machine workshop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.