    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer stands bridge watch [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer stands bridge watch

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Joseph Buckley stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9389825
    VIRIN: 251110-N-HE318-1032
    Resolution: 1470x2058
    Size: 886.4 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer stands bridge watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    junior
    USS Mitscher
    JO
    DDG 57
    bridge
    officer

