USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts maintenance on valve

U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Dorian Martinez conducts maintenance on a valve in the auxiliary workshop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.