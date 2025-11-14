Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gerardo Vargasarellano takes readings in main engine room two of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9389772
    VIRIN: 251108-N-HE318-1137
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
