USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room

U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gerardo Vargasarellano takes readings in main engine room two of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.